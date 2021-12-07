PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were shot inside of a bar in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Tuesday night. The shooting happened inside Ralph’s Bleigh Street Pub on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
Police say two men — a 33-year-old and a 38-year-old — were both shot in the leg, and a third man was shot in the leg, buttock and face.READ MORE: Former Chester County Day Care, Preschool Director Arrested For Failing To Report Child Abuse, Prosecutors Say
All three are currently in stable condition.READ MORE: Eagles Center Jason Kelce, Omicron, Dogecoin Among Most Mispronounced Words In 2021
An arrest has been made, according to police.MORE NEWS: Temple University Students Concerned About Crime After 2 Armed Robberies Near Campus Monday Night
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.