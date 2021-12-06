PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Emergency crews are battling a water main break in the city’s Society Hill section, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. The break happened at South 5th and Lombard Streets around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews are still on the scene as of 11 p.m. The department issued the following statement:
“The Water Department was alerted to a possible break at 5th and Lombard Streets at approximately 9 p.m. Crews were dispatched to investigate and found a break on a 12-inch water main. As of 10:30 p.m., an emergency crew was working to shut down the main. Traffic on South 5th Street will likely be impacted and motorists should avoid the area between South and Lombard Streets. Water main breaks and leaks in the street should be reported to (215) 685-6300 24 hours a day.”
