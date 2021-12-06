PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ron Jaworski’s foundation is giving away hundreds of bikes Tuesday. But first, they have to be put together.
So dozens of volunteers spent Monday morning assembling bikes.Police Say Daughter's Roommate Accused In Fatal Fire That Killed 81-Year-Old Julius Drelick, According To Court Documents
The Jaws Bike Drive was held at the Community Center at Visitation in Kensington.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Searching For Vehicle, Occupants In Kensington Triple Shooting
It’s all a project of Jaworski’s “Jaws Youth Playbook” organization.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Customers?
On Tuesday, the bikes will go to children in second and third grade.