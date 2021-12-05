Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid Resigns After He Reportedly Made Anti-Semitic Remarks, Verbally Abused His Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid has resigned, Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Sunday. Rashid resigned after he reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks and verbally abused his staff.

“Today I offered, and Mayor Kenney accepted, my resignation as Director of Commerce. My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region,” Rashid said in a statement. “I also have had the opportunity to speak with leaders of the Jewish community in Philadelphia and apologize for my previous comments which were inappropriate and insensitive. I look forward to future engagement with the community going forward.”

Rashid collaborated with City Council, Ready, Set, Philly, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Equity Alliance, and others during his time working in city government.

“I’ve accepted Mr. Rashid’s resignation today in light of his inappropriate comments. The work of the Commerce Department is far too crucial—and it’s important that the Department stays focused on its mission of supporting Philadelphia’s business community at this critical time as we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic,” Kenney said in a release. “The City is committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive working environment where the values of respect and dignity are upheld.”

The American Jewish Committee previously called for Rashid’s resignation in a statement following the report: