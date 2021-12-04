PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one man and injured two people. The shootings happened in the city’s Carroll Park and Kensington neighborhoods.

The first shooting happened around 6:57 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Carroll Park.

The department said a 48-year-old man was shot twice in the side and once in the arm. Officials said he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

A 39-year-old man was also shot once in the leg. He is considered to be in stable condition.

The second shooting happened at 7:37 p.m. in the 800 block of East Westmoreland Street. The department said a 21-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout the body.

He later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in either shooting

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here