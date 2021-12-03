PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of the young man shot and killed while protecting his girlfriend during a robbery near Temple University, is speaking out.

While a viewing is being held Friday night for Temple student Samuel Collington, who was murdered just off campus earlier this week, the mother of 18-year-old Ahmir Jones, who was shot to death last month near the university, is preparing to bury her son.

Police are still investigating Jones’ murder. The victim’s mother says she’s not ready to bury her son.

“I would never in a million years expect that my son is gone and I’m never gonna see him again,” Melody Jones said.

Sitting on her front porch and fighting through tears, Melody Jones says her oldest son’s death happened just months before he was set to graduate from Pottstown High School.

“I just want to know why. Why would you just want to take my son’s life over nothing?” she said.

She says her 18-year-old son, Ahmir Jones, was shot and killed on Nov. 16. It happened at 17th and Cecil B. Moore Avenue after two armed men approached him and his girlfriend. They stole her cellphone and pulled the trigger as Jones tried to protect her.

“I guess they were having a tussle with the girl and my son stepped in front of her and that’s when they shot him in the chest. He’s protecting his girlfriend. And that’s how he was,” Melody Jones said.

Jones’ murder happened less than two weeks before 21-year-old Temple student Sam Collington was shot and killed after an attempted armed carjacking. Collington’s funeral was held Friday.

Now Melody Jones is planning to bury her son Saturday.

“I’m never gonna be ready,” Melody Jones said.

On Friday, investigators told Eyewitness News they do not believe the two crimes are connected.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral costs for Ahmir Jones.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.