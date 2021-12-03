UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A man is charged with murder and numerous count of attempted murder after the Delaware County District Attorney says he killed his girlfriend and fired off gunshots outside the 69th Street SEPTA Terminal, injuring one person. David Savage, 45, was arrested Thursday shortly after a shootout with authorities.
District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday Savage shot and killed Latoya Gary. Officials said he killed Gary while she was sleeping.
“This was a brutal, brutal murder,” Stollsteimer said.
"This was a brutal, brutal murder," Stollsteimer said.

That's what started the chain of events that led to Savage opening fire outside the terminal, injuring a man when he shot into the air.
Savage is also charged with aggravated assault for firing at officers. Stollsteimer said the incident was just another example of gun violence happening across the country.
“It is a tragedy, an American tragedy what’s going on in too many of our urban areas of America,” he said.
Savage has a criminal history in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which legally restricted him from carrying a firearm.
