WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — If you’re a fan of crispy, juicy fried chicken, this week’s Taste With Tori is for you. In Wilmington, Delaware, Walt’s Fried Chicken Express has made frying delicious chicken their specialty for nearly five decades.
In the First State, there's a place that's serving rib-sticking sides, sweeter than sweet sweet tea, and patent-protected crusty crispy fried chicken that's so good people just can't wait for lunch. So, if you're in Wilmington, you must make your way to Walt's Fried Chicken Express because they know how to drop it.
“Ten o’clock in the morning, they’re knocking on our door. Now, who eats chicken at 10 in the morning? Our customers,” owner Larry Fletcher said.
Walt’s flavor-crisp chicken was started by Harry Sheppard 45 years ago. During his career in business, his wife Symanthia Lynch says it wasn’t only about chicken, it was about investing in people.
"He cared about people. He loved, loved, loved entrepreneurship," she said.
Fletcher was one of them.
“I’ve been in the neighborhood since I was a child,” he said. “I worked for the Mickey D’s, the KFC’s, and always wanted to go on my own operation, but it was always a glass ceiling. Mr. Sheppard gave me the opportunity for ownership. 2002, I opened up the Lincoln Street location, it’s going on 20 years.”
“There are so many negative voices about what you can’t do and there needs to be more uprising of voices telling people what you can do,” Lynch said. “If he was here today, he would be very pleased.”
But pleased doesn't even begin how you'll feel about their fried chicken.
