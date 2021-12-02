ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Lab testing has confirmed a COVID-19 case involving the omicron variant in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Health said the variant was found during its surveillance program in a specimen from a Minnesota resident. The person said they traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21.
The department says the man, from Hennepin County, had been vaccinated. He developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. His symptoms have subsided.
