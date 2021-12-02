PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — It was a terrifying trip to school Thursday for a girl in Atlantic County. Pleasantville police say the girl was attacked Thursday morning near a wooded area by the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington Avenues.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We want everyone to know that the police department takes this incident extremely seriously and we are using every resource at our disposal to bring this suspect in, and to keep the public safe. Our officers will be out in force to keep our kids and our community safe while we investigate this incident. We ask our residents to be vigilant and if they see something, to say something and contact us immediately,” Deputy Chief of Police James Williams said.

Officers are still looking for the man who attacked her.