PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in West Philadelphia, according to police. The incident happened in the 5400 block of Samson Street around 8:09 p.m.
Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police said Tevin Kemp of Samson Street died at the hospital.
There have been no arrests in the shooting.
Anyone w/info on the Homicde which occurred last night @ 5400 Sansom street @ 8:04pm call ⬇️ or 215-686-3334. @PPD18Dist @PhillyPolice @PhiladelphiaGov @WestPhillyLocal @UCDSafe @CBSPhilly @6abc @NBCPhiladelphia @USAO_EDPA @52ndWestPhilly @RealJabariJones pic.twitter.com/sLk5rERSMn
— Matthew Gillespie (@PPDMGillespie) December 1, 2021
