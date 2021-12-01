CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  — A 31-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in West Philadelphia, according to police. The incident happened in the 5400 block of Samson Street around 8:09 p.m.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police said Tevin Kemp of Samson Street died at the hospital.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

