BREAKINGOff-duty officer shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police confirm
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman was shot eight times and killed in North Philadelphia, police said Wednesday. The homicide happened shortly after 1 p.m. at 24th and Diamond Streets.

Authorities said the woman was shot three times in her arm, once in her chest, twice in her back and twice in her forearm. She was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where police said she later died.

READ MORE: Off-Duty Officer Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

No arrests have been made, according to police.

READ MORE: What We Know About 17-Year-Old Latif Williams, Wanted For Murder Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

Nearby William Dick School went into lockdown after the shooting, police said.

MORE NEWS: Toys 'R' US Is Opening A Store In New Jersey

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.