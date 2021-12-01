PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have added a late-inning reliever. The Phillies and right-hander Corey Knebel agreed to a one-year contract, pending a physical, Wednesday.
According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the contract is worth $10 million.
Knebel, 30, appeared in just 25 2/3 innings last season with the Dodgers, his lone season in Los Angeles, but comes to Philadelphia with closer and high-leverage experience.
The righty had a 2.45 ERA, 30 strikeouts and a 29.7 strikeout percentage in 27 regular-season appearances last season with the Dodgers. He also was used as an opener twice in the playoffs and appeared in seven postseason games with the Dodgers, allowing two runs in 52/3 innings while striking out 11.
Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 as the Milwaukee Brewers closer, saving 39 games and posting a 1.78 ERA with a 40.8 strikeout percentage.
He struggled with injuries in 2018 with the Brewers and was limited to 57 games. Knebel missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He posted a 6.08 ERA in 13 1/3 innings in 15 games in the shortened 2020 season with Milwaukee. He was traded to Los Angeles in December 2020.
Knebel was a first-round pick of the Tigers in 2013 when Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski was Detroit’s general manager.