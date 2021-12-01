PHILADELPHA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after SEPTA officials say a 27-year-old woman was assaulted on a Market-Frankford Line train Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m.

The victim and the suspects, who are juveniles, got on the train at 15th Street, a SEPTA spokesperson told CBS3 Wednesday morning. Around 5th Street, the train “accelerated, and the two juveniles bumped into the” woman. The woman pushed them back.

The three argued before juveniles, a male and a female, hit the woman once each at 2nd Street.

The suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident. The entire incident happened on the train.

The woman told authorities she had a cut on her lip and possibly a scratch on her eye, but she declined medical treatment.

SEPTA said the incident is not racially motivated; the woman, who is of Asian descent, told investigators the suspects, who are Black, didn’t use racial slurs or make threats on her life during the attack.

The investigation into the incident continues.