By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an off-duty officer was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 13th and Pike Streets.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

There’s no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket and was last seen in a gray Chrysler 300 heading northbound, according to police.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby are all at the hospital.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.