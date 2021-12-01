PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an off-duty officer was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 13th and Pike Streets.
The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital, just over a half mile from where he was shot.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black jacket and last seen in a grey chrysler 300 heading northbound. @CBSPhilly
The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital.
There’s no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police spokesperson confirms an off-duty police officer has been shot, rushed to Temple ER. Police commissioner, FOP president are here. No official word on officer’s condition. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/boVHZ1EmRq
The suspect was wearing a black jacket and was last seen in a gray Chrysler 300 heading northbound, according to police.
Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby are all at the hospital.
