PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an off-duty officer was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 13th and Pike Streets.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital, just over a half mile from where he was shot.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black jacket and last seen in a grey chrysler 300 heading northbound. @CBSPhilly

— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 1, 2021