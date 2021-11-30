PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Today is Giving Tuesday. The day is earmarked for Americans to give back to their communities

The unofficial holiday takes place each year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

To participate, people across the U.S. will be volunteering to donate food, cleaning-up communities, or donating blood. You could also donate online to your favorite charity or non-profit organization.

Giving Tuesday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y with the United Nations Foundation.

Eyewitness News compiled a list of places to support in the Philadelphia area for Giving Tuesday:

CBS3 Joy Of Sharing ToyFest

For the 33rd consecutive year, Eyewitness News has partnered with the Salvation Army to help bring joy to children and families who need it the most.

Your monetary contribution or toy donation will bring much-needed joy to families across our region this holiday season.

Project HOME

If you donate to Project HOME, you can accelerate their work to provide housing opportunities for employment, medical care, and education. Each donation from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 will be matched by the Gene & Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund, up to a total of $10,000.

The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania

The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania is a private non-profit prevention, education, advocacy assessment, intervention, and recovery support organization serving the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

Community Youth Orchestra Of Bucks County

The Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County provides students in grades four through 12th with advanced musical training to enhance and supplement their school programs.

Haddon Township Equity Initiative

The HTEI was formed in the summer of 2020 by nine mothers who were connected by common values and a drive to make Haddon Township a more equitable place to live, grow and develop.

ACHIEVEability

ACHIEVEability strives to permanently break the generational cycle of poverty for West Philadelphia families through higher education, affordable housing, supportive services, community, and economic development and accountability.

Greener Partners

Greener Partners was founded in 2008 to connect communities in Philadelphia to healthy food, vibrant farms, and a fun, hands-on educational experience.

Crime Victims’ Center Of Chester County

The CVC helps crime victims to continue to receive their much-needed support in recovery from their sexual violence, domestic violence, and other crimes.

A Second Chance Philadelphia

A Second Chance is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to provide a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children in care of relatives or close family friends.