By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dianna Brice, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for the man suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Dianna Brice. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Justin Smith back in April.

Dianna Brice and Justin Smith

Brice’s mother reported her missing in Upper Darby on March 30.

Brice’s body was found along Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philly on April 5.

Call police if you have any information.