PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for the man suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Dianna Brice. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Justin Smith back in April.
Brice's mother reported her missing in Upper Darby on March 30.
Brice's body was found along Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philly on April 5.
Call police if you have any information.