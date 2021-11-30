BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A man is dead after his 2005 Dodge Caravan collided with a tractor-trailer that closed Route 130 North in Bordentown on Monday night, police say. Police later identified the victim as 58-year-old David Jenkins of Pemberton Township, New Jersey.
There’s no word on if Eugene Mercer Jr., the driver of the tractor-trailer, sustained any injuries at this time.READ MORE: Giving Tuesday: How To Support Non-Profits, Other Groups In Philadelphia Area
READ MORE: 14-Year-Old, Samir Jefferson, Shot Nearly 20 Times, Killed While Waiting For SEPTA Bus In North Philadelphia, Police Say
Investigators determined that Jenkins was traveling northbound on Route 130 in the area of Taconic Road around 8 p.m. when he crashed into Mercer’s tractor-trailer.
Bordentown Township police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Firefighters Rescue 2 People From Fairmount House Fire
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Det. Anthony Nagle at 609-298-4300, ext. 2142.