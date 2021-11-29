'This Senseless Act Crushes Us': Mother Of Temple University Student Killed During Attempted Robbery Off-Campus Demanding Justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother of a Temple University student is grieving the loss of her son who was killed during an attempted robbery. Twenty-one-year-old Samuel Sean Collington is being remembered as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

There is an overall feeling of shock and sadness as people who knew Sam say he was passionate and hardworking. His mother says they will not stop until they get justice.

“Sam was absolutely an amazing, amazing individual,” his mother said.

Surrounded by loved ones — her voice quivering — Molly Collington read a statement about her beloved son Samuel Sean Collington.

“My son Sam Collington was and is our hero, and this senseless act crushes us. He was kind and accomplished – president of his class, an eagle scout, National Honor Society, band, an intern at city hall, among many other things. Sam spent all of his free time raising awareness for the issues that meant the most to him. In his honor, we will do everything to make sure that there is Justice For Sam. We are planning a vigil this week so that his friends and members of his communities can mourn, and we are working to offer a reward to help authorities find his killer. We will surely let you know through our family spokesperson our plans so you can help us get the message out and we get justice for Sam. In the meantime, we ask that you respect our privacy over the next two days and do not call so we can make our plans. We want #JusticeForSam.”

A gunman shot the 21-year-old Temple University student twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment. He was found on the 2200 block of Park Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“We just want justice for Sam. The answer to any questions is just justice for Sam and we will not stop until his killer is brought to justice,” his mother said.

Set to graduate in December, Sam’s resume included being president of his class, an Eagle Scout, being in National Honor Society, band, and an intern at City Hall.

“Bubbly, funny, a big jokester highly intelligent, highly motivated and just someone who really wanted to make a difference,” student Kendall Stephens said.

His death adding to a troubling narrative regarding safety around the university. In November, school officials say an 18-year-old was fatally shot near campus while walking with his girlfriend.

“If I had to do over, I’d probably look at a different university all together, nothing against Temple,” one student told CBS3.

“I think that’s a ridiculous notion,” Stephens said. “I think Temple is a great place to be, it’s still safe. We have 30,000 students. This is an incident that’s unfortunate but it’s not a situation that’s happening rapidly to Temple students day in and day out.”

The family says they are working to offer a reward to help find his killer.

In the meantime, a vigil is happening later this week. CBS3 will have those details when arrangements are made.