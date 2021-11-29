PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to speak with the media Monday following the team’s loss to the New York Giants. The briefing will take place around 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Sirianni will speak to the media following the Eagles’ disappointing loss to the Giants.
- When: Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
- Time: 2:45 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.
