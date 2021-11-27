CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Lauren Casey
Filed Under:Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper system brings the potential for the first snowflakes of the season to the area. The real question is: how far east will the precipitation go?

Saturday was frigid, with highs more typical of January than the end of November.

READ MORE: Man Dead After Being Shot 18 Times In Olney, Police Say

Philadelphia and South Jersey have a chance at some flakes Sunday, but any activity would be light. No accumulation is expected.

READ MORE: FBI, Philadelphia Police Searching For Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Wells Fargo Bank In Logan Square, Police Say

A dusting of snow is possible in Berks County and Lehigh Valley into mid-morning. The Poconos will see snow showers through the day and that will lead to the 1-2″ accumulation.

As for temperatures, the Poconos will see the low 30s, while Philadelphia hits the upper 40s. Delaware and the Jersey Shore will get into the low 50s.

MORE NEWS: Teen In 'Extremely Critical Condition' After Being Shot In The Face, Philadelphia Police Say

MONDAY — Mostly Sunny, Cold and Blustery. High 43.
TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Still Cold. High 45.
WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Chilly. December 1st. High 48.