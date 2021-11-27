PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The F.B.I. and the Philadelphia Police Department are looking for a suspect after they say she robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Logan Square. The incident happened around 11:18 a.m. Friday at the Market Street bank.
Authorities said the woman, who is believed to be around 40-to-50-years-old, walked into the bank and demanded money via a note. She ran westbound on Market Street after taking around $4,000.
Police said she is 5'6″ and 170 pounds. She has bumps on her right eye and was wearing all black at the time of the robbery. She also carried a light-colored bag over her shoulder.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.