New Castle County Man, Brian Gallagher, Arrested In Connection With Multiple Burglaries, Police Say

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with multiple burglaries and other charges. Brian Gallagher, of New Castle County, was charged with burglary of the third degree, criminal mischief, and other related charges, police said on Saturday.
Gallagher was apprehended on Friday at the Quality Inn in New Castle, Delaware without incident.
The alleged robberies started in early October of 2021 when Delaware State Troopers began investigating burglaries of storage containers and construction sites in the New Castle area.
Inside his motel room, police say they discovered multiple stolen power tools, more than $3,600, roughly 33.7 grams of marijuana, and approximately 3.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Gallagher was arranged and sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware following his arrest.