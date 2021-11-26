NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his Norristown home on Thursday, police say. Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but pronounced dead once he arrived after suffering a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police have identified 19-year-old Kevon Clarke as the suspect responsible for Palaez Moctezuma’s death. Norristown officials are currently searching for Clarke and have charged him with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, among others.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 1100 block of Arch Street in Norristown, Montgomery County. Family members told police that Palaez Moctezuma was sitting at the table eating dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck his torso and killed him.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute that happened at a Thanksgiving dinner party on the 100 block of Haws Avenue earlier Thursday.

At the party, Clarke and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, and two other individuals were asked to leave, according to police. Following their exit, people at the house discovered that alcohol was missing.

Brown was later notified about the theft from her cousin, who was at the party, and arrangements were made to return the stolen alcohol.

As the cousin was parked and waited for Clarke to come outside with the alcohol at his home on Basin Street, he brandished a gun, which led to her quickly driving off. She heard multiple gunshots as she drove away, police say.

Investigators later found seven projectiles in the area of Basin and Arch Streets, including one live round. According to their investigation, they determined the bullet that killed Palaez Moctezuma came from Clarke’s shooting location using two different surveillance videos and analysis of the bullet hole in the window. Two other male suspects were seen on the video, police say.

“Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home, and to be clear, he and his family were not involved in the dispute between Clarke and others,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. “This is the second innocent bystander killed this year by a senseless dispute that turned to gun violence by someone who is not even legally able to own a gun. We hold the people involved in this kind of violence accountable here in Montgomery County. We will find this shooter and the others involved in this killing and seek justice for the murder of an innocent man, who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the other two shooters involved or Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).