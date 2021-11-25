PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia means Christmas Village is back at LOVE Park. There was so much excitement in the air for the 14th annual Christmas Village Thursday afternoon.
People packed inside the open-air German Market early in the morning. Some having their pictures taken in front of the ‘I heart Philly’ sign.READ MORE: Philadelphia Welcomes Back Thanksgiving Day Parade After One-Year Break
Dozens of venders including international and local ones selling gifts and decorations and ornaments.
The smells were also impressive; people ate German food and sipping on hot chocolate. Many families from the Delaware Valley came out Thursday morning, but some are visiting from out of state, like one couple from Boise, Idaho.READ MORE: Thanksgiving Weather: What To Expect In Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware On Turkey Day, Black Friday
“We love it. This is actually a return trip for us. So we really love it here. Made it a point of coming back here,” Kyle Stevens told CBS3.
“It’s just happiness,” Erica Lynn from West Philadelphia said. “You see all these people around you don’t really see, and it’s just good times, really.”MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Injured In North Philadelphia Drive-By Wednesday Night, Police Say
Christmas Village runs through Christmas Eve.