PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in a small SUV that was sprayed with bullets Thanksgiving night in South Philadelphia. Police say at least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle, which had all females inside.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Kater Street in South Philadelphia. That’s near the Magic Gardens, a popular tourist destination.

The car full of people was targeted on Thanksgiving. Police say a 15-year-old girl inside was shot in the shoulder just after 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of Kator Street.

“We know when this 15 year old was shot she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a small SUV that was pulling out of the parking lot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Investigators say they believe two shooters fired about 40 shots from a nearby corner.

“The vehicle that the 15-year-old victim was in was struck at least 15 times by gunfire through the front windshield, front of the vehicle and passenger side,” Small said.

Police also say a 10-year-old girl was in the car with two other women as the bullets were flying.

“The other three females are very, very lucky due to the fact that 40 shots were fired and 15 of those shots struck that vehicle,” Small said.

Police say the shooters took off and police are using nearby surveillance cameras to track them down.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.