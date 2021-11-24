PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Woodland Avenue near South 62nd Street.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 officers were flagged down and found a 29-year-old man on the sidewalk bleeding. He was shot in the head and unresponsive.
Authorities said officers recognized the victim as someone who frequents the area. He was later identified as Lavaughn Culbreath.
Emergency personnel pronounced him at 10:41 p.m.
There have been no arrests, and there is no motive at this time.
