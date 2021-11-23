PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for thieves who smashed an SUV into a gas station in Northeast Philadelphia overnight Tuesday. The incident happened at the Sunoco at Rising Sun and Adams Avenues in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.
Video from the scene shows the damage left behind from the SUV slamming into the storefront.READ MORE: 2 Women Killed In Targeted Attacks As Domestic-Related Homicides Nearly Double In Philadelphia This Year
Police tell Eyewitness News several men drove a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe into the building allegedly trying to steal a safe, but were not successful.READ MORE: Voorhees Police Searching For Gregory Kelemen, Accused Of Killing Woman, Injuring Person During Domestic Violence Attack
The gas station attendant was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Officials Confident In Thanksgiving Day Parade Security After Wisconsin Parade Crash
No further information is available at this time.