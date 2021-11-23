WATCH: Police Searching For Suspects In North Philadelphia Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to identify suspects in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia. A man was shot while driving his black Toyota Highlander on North Carlisle Street.

Shortly after, he crashed into a parked car.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to contact police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here