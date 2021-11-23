WATCH: Police Searching For Suspects In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to identify suspects in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia. A man was shot while driving his black Toyota Highlander on North Carlisle Street.
Shortly after, he crashed into a parked car.READ MORE: Despite High Gas Prices, Thanksgiving Travel Expected To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
There’s no word on the victim’s condition.READ MORE: Open For Business: Eyewitness News Takes A Look Back
If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to contact police.MORE NEWS: Gopuff Drivers Go On Strike In Philadelphia, Nationwide Demanding Higher Wages, Better Working Conditions
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here