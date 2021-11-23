PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers who work for the digital delivery service Gopuff went on strike Tuesday, and they say they’re unhappy about low wages and poor working conditions.

With over 500 locations across the United States, Gopuff prides itself on ultra-fast delivery. On Tuesday, drivers caused disruption to call attention to what they consider unfair conditions.

A now $15 billion dollar company founded by two Drexel University students eight years ago is now being called out.

Protests weren’t only happening at Gopuff’s headquarters on Spring Garden Street. Hundreds were set to strike here in Pennsylvania as well as several states across the country, demanding better pay, flexible shifts and termination protection from the owners of Gopuff.

“Even as independent contractors, they have any reason at all, without giving us one, that we are deactivated from the platform as drivers,” Gopuff driver Tex Mackenzie said.

Although a company representative tells CBS3 average earnings across the country are $18 to $25 per hour, drivers claim their salary has steadily decreased over time and is now below minimum wage.

“We was at $7.50, then it went up to $10, then they went up to $12, then they dropped us back down to $7.50, which is unfair,” driver Greg Alston said.

Drivers say there’s also a lack of communication.

“Hundreds of dollars missing, no response. Can’t log into the app to schedule a shift, no response for a month,” one driver said.

One elderly driver complained about being robbed while making a delivery. She says there was no one to communicate with.

“I had to go all the way back to the warehouse because I had no connection to call anybody before I could make a police report,” driver Barbara Evans said.

Gopuff says they are listening to concerns and have forged partnerships to offer discounts for gas and more. They’re also updating portions of their app to ensure a more pleasant experience for contractors.

With all the protests happening across the country, a Gopuff representative said they did not see a significant impact on business Tuesday. Meanwhile, they claim they will continue working to create transparency with their contractors.