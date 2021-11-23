NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brian Laundrie died by suicide, his family’s attorney said Tuesday.
Autopsy results show Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, Steve Bertolino said.
“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” he said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
Laundrie's remains were discovered last month in a Florida nature preserve.
He disappeared during a nationwide manhunt for his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
Petito's body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.
Laundrie was described as a person of interest in the case.