PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Thanksgiving now just three days away, the travel rush is on at Philadelphia International Airport. CBS3 was at the airport with what you need to know if you’re flying.

An airport spokesperson says this week will be the busiest travel time since the start of the pandemic, and for people who haven’t traveled in a while, there are some changes they should be aware of.

It’s a debate worth having — what’s the best item on the Thanksgiving menu?

“My favorite is the pie,” one traveler said.

“Turkey wing,” another said.

But to get to the Thanksgiving table, thousands will have to first travel by air.

“We are anticipating over 848,600 passengers from the Friday before Thanksgiving to the Tuesday after,” Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia International Airport, said.

Because of this, Philadelphia International Airport is asking passengers to come to the airport at least three hours before arrival, familiarize yourself with what you can bring in your carry-on and what needs to be checked in, and take SEPTA or use a ride-hailing app because their economy lot will be closed and parking will be limited.

“The economy lot closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and PHL is still in the middle of the recovery process. We’re still two to four years away from recovery,” Redfern said.

For some people, they’re traveling for the first time in a while.

“We haven’t been down there for two years so we’re really, really excited,” a traveler said.

The airport also has service dogs available to keep passengers company.

“It’s really here to make our passengers just feel welcome, feel stress-free and give them a wonderful bright spot,” Redfern said.

Cooper and Henry add to an already long list of things to be thankful for.

“Family and being thankful. I’m a nurse so kind of passing this epidemic and seeing COVID on the decrease is definitely a blessing,” a traveler said.

The busiest travel days, in order, are Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday.

The airport is also advising people to check their flight status with their airport so they’re aware of any last-minute cancelations and delays.

To help, PHL has partnered with Uber for a special promotion, with the first 1,000 eligible riders eligible to receive 25% off for trips to and from the airport between Nov. 20-28. The code is UBERTOPHL.