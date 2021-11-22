PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night in Lawncrest, a woman and her unborn child were killed. She was returning from her baby shower and was unloading gifts when she was gunned down.

Many people gathered at the Lawncrest Rec Center Monday night to honor the life of the young woman who was seven months pregnant when she was killed Saturday.

She is one of two women murdered in targeted shootings in Philadelphia just two days apart.

Philadelphia police say 32-year-old Jessica Covington was ambushed and killed Saturday night as the mother-to-be was unloading baby shower gifts outside her Lawncrest home when she was shot several times.

“This is a case with a $50,000 reward,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner appeared emotional at a news conference Monday.

“She was transported to Einstein, where she was pronounced. Her child was pronounced, too,” he said.

On Monday evening, authorities said Donovan Crawford turned himself in. He’s accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Sykea Patton, in front of her twin 4-year-old boys in West Philadelphia Friday.

“She was a good girl. She worked, she made sure her kids had a roof over their head,” said Janet Cannon, the victim’s mother.

Her grieving family says the deadly shooting happened days after Crawford had proposed to Patton before a fight erupted between the two.

“How can you confess to love someone and five days later you take their life? That’s not a human,” said Joseph Patton, the victim’s father.

Eyewitness News has also discovered a troubling trend, finding there have been 36 domestic-related homicides in Philly this year. That’s double from last year.

“The women now, it’s nothing to hear about a woman being shot. Once upon a time, they were off-limits,” said Colwin Williams with Philadelphia Cure Violence.