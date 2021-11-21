NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Two men are facing attempting kidnapping charges after Newark police say they tried to take a woman from her home after one of the suspects choked her. The incident happened Saturday night around 11:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Hamlet Way.

Rene Villate Umpierre, 20, of Philadelphia and Keniel Rivera Peraza, 24, of Elkton, are both charged with attempted kidnapping.

According to the police department, the incident began when Villate Umpierre went to the victim’s apartment. The victim recently met Villate Umpierre and allowed him to come over. Peraza stayed in a car outside the building.

Inside the apartment, Villate Umpierre “became aggressive and physical” with the victim, choking her and tried to remove her from her bedroom. The victim fought back and escaped to a room to call 911. She told police Villate Umpierre called Rivera Peraza and they spoke like they were planning to take her.

A police officer in the area arrived and took the men into custody. Officers found crack cocaine in Peraza’s possession. They also found a knife at the scene that belonged to one of the suspects.

Villate Umpierre is also charged with strangulation, offensive touching, and conspiracy second-degree. Rivera Peraza is also charged with conspiracy second-degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Villate Umpierre is being held in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $60,000 cash bail. Rivera Peraza was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.