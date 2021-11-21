PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Sunday afternoon. Police identified the victim as Aaron Ravenell.
The shooting happened on the 5000 block of North 8th Street.
Police transported Ravenell to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m., according to officials.
There have been no arrests.
