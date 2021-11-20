3-Alarm Fire In Trenton Displaces 26 People, Red Cross Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire that broke out in Trenton early Saturday morning has displaced 26 people, according to the Red Cross of New Jersey. The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. and placed under control at 4:30 a.m.
The fire affected multiple homes and one person was rescued from the flames. There’s no word on that person’s condition at this time.
Our Disaster Action Team responded to a #fire affecting several homes on East State Street in Trenton this morning, helping 9 families (26 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. pic.twitter.com/BfUqGpduCQ
