3-Alarm Fire In Trenton Displaces 26 People, Red Cross Says

By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire that broke out in Trenton early Saturday morning has displaced 26 people, according to the Red Cross of New Jersey. The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. and placed under control at 4:30 a.m.

Credit: Red Cross of New Jersey

The fire affected multiple homes and one person was rescued from the flames. There’s no word on that person’s condition at this time. 

Red Cross is currently helping nine families — 26 people — who are displaced with emergency assistance for temporary housing, lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs.