Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 2 People Dead, Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead, including a pre-teen child, after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning. After the crash, there was damage left behind on Roosevelt Boulevard and Whitaker Avenue.
The crash happened just after midnight. Police say a truck with five people inside hit several poles and went airborne. The vehicle crashed into several cars and a steel signpost 15 feet in the air.
Three people in the truck who survived the wreck are in the hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of the other cars have minor injuries.
Police are still on the scene investigating.