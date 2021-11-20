PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman is dead after a shooting in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia. The gunfire started just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Palmetto Street.
Philadelphia police said officers found a woman, 32, who was 7 months pregnant, shot in the head and stomach. Emergency personnel took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead shortly after.
There have been no arrests in this incident.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here