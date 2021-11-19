Operation Warm, Thomas' Breads Donate New Winter Coats To Students At Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Some students in North Philadelphia will be staying warm this winter. Eyewitness News was at the Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School Friday afternoon where Operation Warm and Thomas’ Breads gave new winter coats to children.
On Friday, elementary students were fitted for their brand-new gear.
“It means a lot to us because they’ll be able to go outside and enjoy recess outdoors,” Kristen Craig, the assistant principal at Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School, said. “They travel to and from school in SEPTA, the yellow school bus, so they’ll be warm coats to keep them healthy and safe this winter.”
More than 400 students at the school will be getting a new coat.