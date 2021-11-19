PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 27th annual Philadelphia Marathon Weekend kicks off this Friday. The weekend will start with the Health & Fitness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon on Saturday, and wrapping up on Sunday with the AACR Philadelphia Marathon.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend, including event hours, road closures and detours.

Health & Fitness Expo

Pennsylvania Convention Center

12th & Arch Streets, Hall F



Friday, November 19th, 2021: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, November 20th, 2021: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon

Saturday, November 20th, 2021

6:55AM – Wheelchairs/Handcycles

7:00AM – Runners/Walkers

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K

Saturday, November 20th, 2021

10:55AM – Wheelchairs/Handcycles

11:00AM – Runners/Walkers

AACR Philadelphia Marathon

Sunday, November 21st, 2021

6:55AM – Wheelchairs/Handcycles

7:00AM – Runners/Walkers

Race Course:

The race course can be found here.

Road Closures

Several road closures, detours and parking restrictions will impact travel on Friday through Sunday. Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced.

Roadways and areas that will be impacted include:

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday, November 19 through Sunday, November 21.

The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.

The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday November 21.

Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 20. The full route can be viewed online.

Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 21. The full route can be viewed online.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions by Date

Friday, November 19

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 19. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

Saturday, November 20

As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 20.

Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.

The following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, November 20:

2:00 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday, November 20 during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive.

Motorists and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5:00 p.m. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 21

As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 21.

2:00 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, November 21 during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive.

Motorists and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.

Covid-19 Safety Information

In accordance with guidance provided by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, all in-person runners at all 2021 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend events will be required to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination series prior to race weekend. Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test will not be considered acceptable documentation for participation.

Runners must provide proof of vaccination prior to pick-up/delivery of race bibs and other materials. Runners may elect to bring an original paper copy, digital copy, photocopy, or photo of their vaccination proof to the Philadelphia Marathon Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, November 19 or Saturday, November 20, 2021. Staff will be on hand at the Convention Center to verify documentation and distribute bibs and race materials. This year’s Expo will be open to runners only, and all attendees, staff and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask.

Public Transportation

Philadelphia’s mass transit system (SEPTA) offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city. Below is a summary of SEPTA detours (from the SEPTA website) that will be in effect during Marathon Race Weekend. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.

Bus detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA’s System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on Twitter for updates. Detour times are subject to change.

Detours: Half Marathon & Marathon

Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21. Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

In addition to the routes noted below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street. Routing information will be posted to System Status prior to the event.

Routes K-12

K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16-31

16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32-47

32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M-125

47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

Regional Rail

Customers can take Regional Rail Trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish lines. Check the SEPTA website for schedule information and updates.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text RUNPHL (one word, no space) to 888-777.

Connect with marathon course maps, public safety features, road closures, and more helpful tips by visiting the Office of Emergency Management’s story map: www.phila.gov/marathonweekend. Follow @PhilaOEM on Twitter and use #PhillyMarathon.

Impact on Cultural Institutions

While cultural institutions along or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will experience the greatest impact from the race, they generally will maintain normal weekend hours of operation on Marathon Race Weekend. These institutions include: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation, Fairmount Water Works, The Franklin Institute, Free Library of Philadelphia – Parkway Central Library, The Galleries at Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Perelman Building Annex, Rodin Museum, and Eastern State Penitentiary.

Parking may be available at or near the cultural institutions, but using public transportation is strongly encouraged. The institutions’ individual websites should be referenced for information on exhibit hours, ticket-admission, parking accommodations, and Covid-19 safety guidelines.