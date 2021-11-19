CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Tom Ignudo
Filed Under:Dallas Goedert, Eagles, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news. 

Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed. 

READ MORE: Operation Warm, Thomas' Breads Donate New Winter Coats To Students At Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School

According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis.

READ MORE: Mother Calls Daughter A Hero After She Intervened In Racially Motivated SEPTA Assault, Releases Photo Of Daughter's Injuries

Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Expands Vaccine Mandate To Include City Employees, Contractors

The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.