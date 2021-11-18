WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Looking for a new family-friendly dinner spot in Chester County? CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill has got you covered.

If you’re ever in West Chester be sure to make your way down the pike to get your fill of family and big Italian flavors from those who know how to eat.

On this week’s Taste with Tori segment, Tori heads to Fellini Cafe.

“We have about 90 people every year for Christmas,” Manny said. “And we have 90 trays of food.”

The menu at Fellini Cafe is certainly one to marvel as all the dishes are wrapped with a signature flare.

Co-owner Manny explains their philosophy is pretty simple even though the restaurant business is not.

“We have to be perfect every day,” Manny said. “Our kitchen, they work hard, our young kids, they work hard. So when you see people in the restaurant business tip your hat off to them.”

This is because it’s not just one thing that makes a restaurant one of your favorites, but the many people who make the restaurant what it is.

“It’s not just the food or the service, it’s the people,” Manny said. “The people make the place, that’s a fact.”

Tori tried a few popular items on the menu including the artichoke appetizer with olives and prosciutto, limoncello ravioli, frutti de mare pasta, and chicken breast with sun-dried tomato and shrimp.

“The linguine is cooked to perfection and the sauce sticks on the pasta, garlic, sweet crab but the marriage between the pasta and the crown of mussels is just marvelous,” Tori said.

