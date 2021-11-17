PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Food pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people needing help to feed their families. Now, the Food Bank of South Jersey is sounding the alarm as Thanksgiving approaches.

Shipping delays and higher costs are some of the problems that food banks are dealing with, so they’re doing their best to make sure that every family is taken care of as the holidays approach.

Food is flying off the shelves at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken.

“From up top, across and over is, we’re probably turning this over every 25 days,” Food Bank of South Jersey President and CEO Fred Wasiak said.

Wasiak says they’re up against a lot this Thanksgiving season.

“Dealing with higher food costs, supply chain issues, less donations,” Wasiak said, “and so all of that is really putting a strain for us and many food banks across the country.”

He says there is more of a need this year, one they have been prepping for year-round and even ordering turkeys back in June and July.

They’re working endlessly to ensure they can help every family seeking assistance.

“Food prices are up, gas prices are up,” Wasiak said, “so all those who are living paycheck to paycheck, all these prices, all of a sudden say, ‘Do I pay for medicine, do I pay for electricity, do I pay rent or do I pay for food so we can have a good holiday meal with my family?'”

The food bank is also holding a holiday food drive to fill any gaps from now until Thanksgiving.

“We just want to ensure that we can fill the needs and still the requests we are getting up until today and I know we will get requests next week,” Wasiak said.

They are looking for can goods, holiday ham, trimmings and fresh produce.

With the help of local pantries and mobile distribution sites, they’re hoping families will be able to enjoy the holiday together with no worries on the table.

They plan on giving out about 20,000 turkeys by Thanksgiving.