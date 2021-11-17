SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-million dollar mansion that caught fire in Lehigh County was just sold Monday. Firefighters continue to hose down hot spots at the sprawling Salisbury Township estate Tuesday evening.

On the normally quiet Barrington Lane, a cul de sac just outside Allentown, the million-dollar question: How did a massive fire get going inside a home reputedly the most expensive in all the Lehigh Valley?

Neighbor Pat Keller said everybody talked about the place.

“Well, this house has been the talk of the area because it’s been so intriguing — just the structure of it and I guess what’s inside of the home, especially the ballroom, I understand there’s a doll collection,” Keller said.

The timeline of events surrounding the fire is only the more curious.

“It was just listed for sale actually and sold. I can see that it was upwards of $6-plus million,” Salisbury Township Police Sgt. Don Sabo said.

The price tag on real estate portals shows the place went for more than $6 million, with the property transfer occurring Monday.

And then, neighbors say there was some type of party here Monday night.

“I saw two tour buses up on the end of the street. We knew it was for sale, but we didn’t know it was sold. People came out and went into the house. I don’t think I was a lot of people, so it was probably a small party I’m guessing, but I don’t know,” neighbor Tim Spinosa said.

Police say preliminarily the fire started in a ballroom area of the 36,000-square-foot mansion.

There were injuries to firefighters, who are expected to be fine.

Now, the neighborhood is left to sympathize with folks next door they haven’t even met yet.

“I feel for the people that bought the house. Hopefully, they had good insurance,” Spinosa said.

“When this happens to anyone it’s sad. When someone just moves into a new home, that’s tragic,” Keller said.