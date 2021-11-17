BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Complete Care workers at Marcella Nursing Home plan to strike for 24 hours due to what they’re calling unfair labor practices and benefit cuts. CBS3 was there early Wednesday morning as workers began picketing outside the Burlington Township facility.

A spokesperson for Complete Care released the following statement to CBS3:

With more than 1,200 seniors and their families at risk and more than 1,500 jobs at Genesis HealthCare’s nursing homes in jeopardy due to its precarious finances, Complete Care stepped in to prevent an interruption of resident care and to preserve jobs.

Complete Care offers a comprehensive health plan and competitive benefits, and our facilities are known as great places to work. We have been negotiating in good faith with 1199 SEIU since the beginning to achieve a fair and equitable contract. Regrettably, we’re not quite there yet, but we are still striving in this direction. Regardless of the few employees who have chosen to strike, the high-quality patient-centered care we provide our patients will not be interrupted or affected.

The Union’s characterization of our company does not reflect our values or culture, nor does it reflect the experience of the thousands of families who have entrusted us with the care of their loved ones.