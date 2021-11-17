WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to threats made against Central Bucks High South High School on Tuesday. Authorities said the male suspect was identified and charged.

Central Bucks South High School was dismissed early as a result of police investigating the threats after being notified just before 9 a.m.

No dangerous devices were found and no injuries were reported.

“It was an emotional day for all of us, especially for the students and staff,” Warrington Township Police Chief Daniel Friel said. “I applaud how my officers and the school district administration, students, and high school faculty staff handled this situation.”

A student told CBS3 they went into lockdown after a bomb threat was reported around 10:30 a.m. Police had advised the school to lockdown while they investigated.

There was a significant police presence at the school, which is located in Warrington.

Police dispatched resources to investigate, including a K-9 unit. After the police inspection, it was determined students would be dismissed under police supervision.

A message regarding the incident was posted on the school district’s website.

Police said the campus and surrounding neighborhoods are safe from the threat.