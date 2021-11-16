PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI and Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect responsible for an attempted robbery at a Citizens Bank in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday morning. Authorities say the suspect entered the Citizens Bank on the 2900 block of Island Avenue, approached the counter and verbally demanded money from the teller around 9:45 a.m.
He attempted to grab some money the teller was counting, but when the teller moved the money out of reach, the suspect fled the bank empty-handed.
The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, thin build. He was wearing black skinny jeans, a black-hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, a black and yellow mask and black shoes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect should contact the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of this suspect and anyone with information can remain anonymous.