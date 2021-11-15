PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide an update on an attempted murder case along with providing an update on the weekly gun crimes in the city. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to announce update in attempted murder case, provide weekly gun crimes update
- Who: District Attorney Larry Krasner, ADA Chesley Lightsey, ADA Deborah Watson-Stokes, and Myra Maxwell
- When: Monday, Nov. 15
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above and on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com or updates.