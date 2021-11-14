WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in the McDaniel Crest section of Wilmington, Delaware are investigating the deaths of two people who were found deceased inside a home on Saturday. Officers were called to the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue after someone called authorities about the mail at a residence starting to pile up on the front doorstep.
All of the windows and doors were locked at the house, so officers had to force their way into the home. Once inside, they located two people who were deceased.
The investigation is still active and there’s no threat to the public, police say.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact police.