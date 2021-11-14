PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animal advocate Carol Erickson joins CBS3 for this week’s Pet Project segment. Adopting animals has been a hot topic as the PSPCA, and other shelters around the country, have a lot of them.

It’s a nationwide situation and Erickson says it’s a supply and demand problem.

She adds that there is a huge supply of “loving, wonderful animals and not enough demand from loving homes for these animals.”

Erickson mentions a situation ongoing in Indianapolis. One of the animal shelters is so full, they have been forced to put the animals in hallways and cages.

She says the shelter is blaming it on two things.

“The weather that’s getting colder there sooner than it is here and also people returning to work and going ‘Gee I really don’t have time for this animal,'” Erickson said. “So in Indianapolis, that is a problem. Seeing that kind of return of animals because people are at work.”

The Philadelphia area is not seeing the weather turn cold right now, nor is the PSPCA having an issue with people returning animals because they are returning to work.

Despite not having those issues, the shelters are still full at the PSPCA because of the humane law work they do.

The PSPCA has animals in protective custody which takes up cages and there is an overabundance of animals that need forever homes.

If you are unable to adopt and care for an animal at this time, watch the full video above to find out other ways you can help, or visit the PSPCA’s website.